Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Congress moves to boost Biden's record defense budget

06/22/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: F/A-18 Super Hornet lands on USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Armed Services Committee on Wednesday backed a proposal to increase spending for the Department of Defense by $37 billion on top of the record $773 billion proposed by President Joe Biden.

The vote paved the way for a Pentagon budget of at least $810 billion next year after the Senate Armed Services Committee already backed a $45 billion increase in its version of the bill.

The two chambers will decide the ultimate level when they meet in conference on the bill at an undecided date.

The vote in favor of the $37 billion amendment to the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) was 42-17, as more than a dozen Democrats joined Republicans in favor of higher spending. The amendment included $2.5 billion to help pay higher fuel costs, $550 million for Ukraine, funding for five ships, eight Boeing Co-made F-18 Super Hornet fighter jets, five Lockheed Martin Co-made C-130 Hercules planes, and about $1 billion for four Patriot missile units.

Biden requested a record peacetime national defense budget of $813 billion which earmarked $773 billion for the Pentagon. About $40 billion of Biden's national defense budget is set aside for other national security-related programs at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Energy and other agencies.

Biden's budget requested a 4.6% pay raise for troops and the largest research and development budget in history, as Russian aggression in Ukraine spurs demands for more military spending.

Last year, the NDAA authorized $778 billion in defense spending, which was $25 billion more than requested by Biden.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Mike Stone


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pTrump fundraiser Barrack loses bid to dismiss UAE lobbying charges
RE
05:59pAn early look at June U.S. jobs data suggests pickup, not slump
RE
05:55pIMF says it will start talks with Tunisia over loan program
RE
05:54pNearly 1 in 5 adults who had COVID have lingering symptoms - U.S. study
RE
05:53pIMF approves immediate release of $216 million to Senegal
RE
05:45pHKMA buys HK$8.58 bln from market as currency hits weak end of trading band
RE
05:45pHkma buys hk$8.58 bln from market as hong kong dollar hits weak…
RE
05:43pCommunications Services Up Slightly Amid Joint Venture Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:40pTech Down as Risk Aversion, Crypto Selloff Returns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:38pUK proposes new trading system for developing countries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Friday's Russell rebalance may stoke more volatility in nervous stock m..
2Altria Shares Fall 7.5% After Reports FDA Will Pull Juul
3Meta and other tech giants form metaverse standards body, without Apple
4China shares fall on economic outlook, HK down on signs of tech crackdo..
5Breakeven point for Maersk's ocean shipping up 25% - executive

HOT NEWS