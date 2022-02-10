U.S. Congress passes ban on forced arbitration of worker sex abuse claims

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday
approved a bill that would ban companies from forcing employees
who allege sexual assault or harassment to settle their claims
with an arbiter without the option of filing a lawsuit.
The bill, which the House of Representatives passed earlier
this week, was sent to President Joe Biden to sign into law. The
Senate approved it in a voice vote, indicating broad bipartisan
support in the narrowly divided chamber.
The bill, known as the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual
Assault and Sexual Harassment Act, was first sponsored by
Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Republican Senator
Lindsey Graham in 2017. It would provide federal protection for
the right of employees to sue their employers over allegations
of sexual harassment or assault, nullifying clauses in
employment contracts that force employees to enter arbitration
with their employer instead.
Republican Senator Joni Ernst, in a speech on the Senate
floor said the bill will ensure that "survivors of sexual
assault and sexual harassment ... voices will not be silenced."
She noted that the bill is narrowly written. "This bill
should not be the catalyst for destroying pre-dispute
arbitration agreements in all employment matters."
The bill is one of the few pieces of legislation passed in a
narrowly divided Senate this year, including Biden's $1 trillion
infrastructure bill and a debt limit increase.
