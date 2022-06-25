Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Congress passes bipartisan gun safety bill

06/25/2022 | 03:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The U.S. House passed a significant gun safety bill on Friday, for the first time in three decades.

PELOSI: "The motion is adopted."

It came a day after a Supreme Court ruling that moved to broadly expand gun rights, ruling that Americans have a constitutional right to carry handguns in public.

Friday's bill in Congress does not go as far as Democrats, including U.S. President Joe Biden, had hoped for.

It does not ban sales of assault-style rifles or high-capacity magazines.

However, it does take some steps that would help states keep guns out of the hands of those deemed to be a danger to themselves or others and block gun sales to those convicted of abusing unmarried intimate partners.

Democrat and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi:

"All of us who have met with survivors in the wake of the tragedies have heard their message loud and clear: we must do something. Today, in their honor, we heed their powerful cry, sending the major gun violence prevention legislation to President Biden's desk for signature."

Gun control has long been a divisive issue in the United States with multiple attempts to place new controls on gun sales failing time after time until Friday.

What some Democrats called a modest, first-step bill followed mass murders last month at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The House voted 234-193 on Friday's bill.

Only 14 Republicans backed the measure.

Republican House lawmaker Jim Jordan argued that the bill infringed on the constitutional right to 'keep and bear arms' that conservatives say should be broadly protected.

"Today they (Democrats) are coming after Americans' law-abiding American citizens' Second Amendment liberties... They can take your gun. They can take your guns. They can take away your Second Amendment rights. And then you have to petition to have a subsequent hearing where you get them back."

The White House said President Biden will sign the bill into law on Saturday morning.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:39aBurkina Faso gives civilians 14 days to evacuate ahead of military operations
RE
05:34aAs deadline looms, countries struggle to agree on protecting nature
RE
05:25aFrance's Amethis sells Kenyan retailer stake to Mauritius-based IBL
RE
05:24aMali junta passes new electoral law
RE
05:20aHostel in Rwanda for UK asylum seekers prepares to take children
RE
05:13aSinovac's COVID-19 vaccine conditionally registered in South Africa
RE
05:13aIndia targets 140 mln tonnes of annual coking coal output by 2030
RE
04:43aDuterte slams ICC prosecutor's plan to reopen Philippines drug war probe
RE
04:19aEU's Borrell in Tehran for talks on reviving Iran's 2015 nuclear pact
RE
03:54aRussian missiles rain down on military sites across Ukraine - local officials
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Petrobras : on manifestation of the Eligibility Committee June 24, 2022
2MORTAR LANDED ON GRASS FIELD NEXT TO DANA GAS’S KHOR MOR IN IRA…
3Lufthansa expects flight operations to return to normal in 2023 - Welt
4German sugar maker Suedzucker to raise prices, shift to coal power -rep..
5Lloyds Banking : Housing affordability now at its most stretched &ndash..

HOT NEWS