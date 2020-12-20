U.S. Congress poised to vote on COVID aid package after Fed compromise

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress appeared
poised to vote on Sunday on a $900 billion coronavirus aid
package after senators struck a late-night compromise to clear
one of the final hurdles, a dispute over Federal Reserve
pandemic lending authorities.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters at the
U.S. Capitol late on Saturday night: "If things continue on this
path and nothing gets in the way, we'll be able to vote
tomorrow."
Congressional leaders plan to attach the coronavirus aid
package, which includes $600 direct payments to individuals and
a $300 per week unemployment compensation supplement, to a $1.4
trillion spending bill funding government programs through
September 2021.
But they face a new government funding deadline of midnight
on Sunday (0500 GMT Monday), risking a government shutdown
without action.
U.S. President Donald Trump, whose administration has
largely left negotiations up to congressional leaders,
complained early on Sunday morning that a deal had not been
reached.
"Why isn’t Congress giving our people a Stimulus Bill? It
wasn’t their fault, it was the fault of China," Trump said on
Twitter. "GET IT DONE, and give them more money in direct
payments."
Senator Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, had insisted
on language that would guarantee that the central bank could not
revive emergency lending programs for small businesses and state
and local governments after Dec. 31, when they expire under the
CARES Act COVID-19 relief legislation passed in March.
Republicans had said the programs are an unnecessary
government interference in private business that politicizes the
Fed. They accused Democrats of seeking to extend them into 2021
as a backdoor way to provide unchecked funds for state and local
governments controlled by members of their party.
Democrats in turn accused the Republicans of trying to tie
the Fed's hands in order to limit Democratic President-elect Joe
Biden's options for boosting the flagging economy after he takes
office on Jan. 20.
LANGUAGE DIFFERENCES
Toomey spokesman Steve Kelly said the senator's agreement
with Schumer "rescinds more than $429 billion in unused CARES
Act funds; definitively ends the CARES Act lending facilities by
December 31, 2020; stops these facilities from being restarted;
and forbids them from being duplicated without congressional
approval."
But a senior Democratic aide said Toomey had agreed to "drop
the broad language in his proposal that would have prevented the
Fed chair from establishing similar facilities in the future."
The Senate adjourned a rare Saturday session with a call
from Republican leader Mitch McConnell to avoid last-minute
disagreements that could delay new funding for Americans and
small businesses.
After news of a compromise on the Fed issue, McConnell
spokesman Doug Andres said: "Now that Democrats have agreed to a
version of Senator Toomey’s important language, we can begin
closing out the rest of the package to deliver much-needed
relief to families, workers, and businesses.”
In the 11 months since the first cases of the new
coronavirus were documented in the United States, COVID-19 has
killed 311,000 Americans, by far the most in the world, and put
millions out of work, with unemployment rising. Economists say
growth will likely remain sluggish until vaccines are widely
available in mid-2021.
