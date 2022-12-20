Advanced search
News
U.S. Congress to advance $1.7 trillion govt funding bill

12/20/2022 | 01:50am EST
The U.S. Capitol building is pictured at sunset on Capitol Hill in Washington

(Reuters) - A $1.7 trillion government-wide funding bill for the fiscal year ending on Sept. 30, 2023, was unveiled on Monday, as Congress races against a midnight Friday deadline when current stop-gap money expires.

The bill includes $44.9 billion in new emergency aid for Ukraine and NATO allies.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan in Washington and Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Scott Malone, Jonathan Oatis and Tom Hogue)

By Richard Cowan


© Reuters 2022
