U.S. Congress works on COVID aid as another shutdown threat looms

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate held a rare
Saturday session as Democrats and Republicans faced a midnight
Sunday deadline to complete a $900 billion package of
legislation to help Americans struggling after the steep health
and economic costs of the coronavirus pandemic.
It would be the largest relief package since spring, when
Congress approved more than $4 trillion in aid. The COVID-19
pandemic has killed 311,000 Americans, by far the most in the
world, and put millions out of work. Economists say growth will
likely remain sluggish until vaccines are widely available in
mid-2021.
"We're still facing an ongoing five-alarm national crisis,"
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, urging
lawmakers to put aside their differences and finish the bill as
he opened the Senate.
"There's a gravitational pull here in Congress, where unless
we're careful, any major negotiation can easily slide into an
unending catalog of disagreements. Let's guard against that,"
McConnell said.
"We need to pass these measures with a big, bipartisan vote
and get them signed into law without further delay," he said.
As talks continued, no vote on the package was expected
before Sunday afternoon.
Both Republicans and Democrats say they are close to a deal,
but talks ran into a new stumbling block late this week when
some Republicans, led by Senator Pat Toomey, began a push to
rein in Federal Reserve lending programs for midsize businesses
and municipal bond issuers intended to ease the pandemic's
sting.
LIMITING BIDEN?
They said those programs were meant to be temporary and
accused Democrats of seeking to extend them into 2021 as a
backdoor way to provide unchecked funds for state and local
governments controlled by members of their parties.
Democrats in turn accused the Republicans of trying to tie
the Fed's hands in order to limit Democratic President-elect Joe
Biden's options for boosting the flagging economy after he takes
office on Jan. 20.
The administration of Republican President Donald Trump, who
insists Biden did not win the Nov. 3 election and talks of
running again in 2024, said it supports Toomey's initiative.
The parties also disagree over how best to aid arts venues
closed by COVID-19 restrictions, and how much emergency money
should go to local governments for supplies like personal
protective equipment for schools.
Many issues have been settled. The legislation is expected
to include one-off $600 checks for most Americans, enhanced
unemployment benefits of $300 per week, help for states
distributing coronavirus vaccines and more assistance for small
businesses.
The deal does not include liability protections for
businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits, a provision pushed
by Republicans that has long been a red line for Democrats. Nor
does it include the extensive aid to state and local governments
Democrats wanted.
Congressional leaders plan to attach the package to a $1.4
trillion spending bill that would fund U.S. government activity
through September 2021. Government funding was due to expire on
Friday, but lawmakers approved a two-day stopgap bill to buy
more time that President Trump signed into law late on Friday.
Congress now faces a Sunday midnight deadline to approve
more funding, adding to pressure to come up with a final
COVID-19 agreement.
