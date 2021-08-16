U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters Presents Don Lee Farms and Donald Goodman with a Congressional Certificate of Special Recognition

U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters presented Don Lee Farms and Donald Goodman a Congressional Certificate of Special Recognition for supporting scholarships to outstanding high school students in the City of Inglewood.

The One For All’s Annual Back to School Summer Event, which took place on August 14, 2021, featured Inglewood Mayor James Butts and Congresswoman Waters. The presenters awarded deserving students with scholarships, provided by Don Lee Farms and Donald Goodman, to further their education.

Donald Goodman, President, Don Lee Farms said, “The One For All Organization makes a measurable and personal impact with direct support to deserving students every year. With the support of Mayor James Butts, Congresswoman Waters and sponsors, we are so proud of the good this organization brings to each student and family it supports.”

Donald Goodman was recently nominated for the Los Angeles Times CEO Leadership Award, an award for outstanding individuals who are impacting change.

About Don Lee Farms:

Established in California in 1982, Don Lee Farms is a family-owned producer of fresh and frozen foods for some of the world's most recognized and successful brands. Don Lee Farms makes plant-based and meat proteins for over 10,000 markets, clubs, foodservice and school foodservice locations. Consumer products and end items are sold at major retailers nationwide such as Costco Wholesale, Whole Foods Markets, Trader Joes, Kroger, Publix, HEB and Albertsons Companies under the Don Lee Farms label, private brands and under brands of their partners. For more information, visit www.DonLeeFarms.com or follow Don Lee Farms on Facebook and Twitter, @DonLeeFarms.

