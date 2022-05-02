U.S. Construction Spending Slowed in March, Missing Expectations

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Construction spending in the U.S. cooled in March as an increase in outlays on residential projects was dragged by a decline in nonresidential investment.

Construction spending increased 0.1% in March compared with the previous month, easing from a 0.5% rise in February, data from the Commerce Department showed Monday.

The reading misses a 0.8% increase expected from economists in a poll by The Wall Street Journal.

Outlays on residential construction increased 1% on month, with spending on new, single family homes advancing 1.3%, and investment in multi-family housing projects falling 0.5%. Spending on nonresidential construction decreased 0.8% on month, the data showed.

