Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Commodities
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

U.S. Construction Spending Slowed in March, Missing Expectations

05/02/2022 | 10:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Xavier Fontdegloria


Construction spending in the U.S. cooled in March as an increase in outlays on residential projects was dragged by a decline in nonresidential investment.

Construction spending increased 0.1% in March compared with the previous month, easing from a 0.5% rise in February, data from the Commerce Department showed Monday.

The reading misses a 0.8% increase expected from economists in a poll by The Wall Street Journal.

Outlays on residential construction increased 1% on month, with spending on new, single family homes advancing 1.3%, and investment in multi-family housing projects falling 0.5%. Spending on nonresidential construction decreased 0.8% on month, the data showed.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-22 1048ET

Latest news "Commodities"
11:04aEU set to ban Russian oil, ministers hold crisis talks on gas
RE
11:01aU.S. stocks gain, Treasury yields hit multi-year highs ahead of expected Fed rate hike
RE
10:49aU.S. Construction Spending Slowed in March, Missing Expectations
DJ
10:27aMEDIA-Italian Minister says European energy cos should provisionally be allowed to pay for gas in rubles - Politico
RE
10:27aBP to produce 200,000 bpd of oil by year end at U.S. Gulf's Thunder Horse -executive
RE
10:25aBP to keep betting on lower carbon, more economical offshore oil output
RE
10:21aICE Canola Down Sharply to Start Week
DJ
10:15aOil falls on China growth worries as EU weighs Russian crude ban
RE
09:59aGerman chancellor scholz says we are making 10 bln eur available…
RE
09:54aSpot palladium falls over 5%…
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1Vestas warns Ukraine war adds to strain on wind industry, shares plumme..
2Analyst recommendations: Charter Communications, Chevron, Match Group, ..
3Russia swerves to avoid default: what is next?
4European stocks slide in glum start to May, hit by brief crash
5Mercedes Benz : Sales start for the new Mercedes-Benz T-Class

HOT NEWS