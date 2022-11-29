U.S. Consumer Confidence Declined in November to Four-Month Low

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Consumer confidence in the U.S. deteriorated in November for a second consecutive month, weighed by higher gas prices and downbeat economic expectations for 2023.

Private-research group The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 100.2 in November from a revised 102.2 in October, the lowest level since July.

The reading broadly matches the 100.0 consensus forecast from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

The deterioration in confidence was likely prompted by the recent rise in gas prices, said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board.

The present situation index, which gauges consumers' assessment of current business and labor market conditions, decreased to 137.4 from 138.7 the previous month. The expectations index--which gauges short-term outlook for income, business and labor-market conditions--decreased to 75.4 from 77.9.

The decline in current conditions suggest the economy has lost momentum, while the decrease in expectations signals the likelihood of a recession remains elevated, Ms. Franco said.

Consumer confidence can be a bellwether for consumer spending, which is a key growth driver for the U.S. economy. Confidence remains well below the levels registered before the Covid-19 pandemic as high inflation continues to squeeze consumers' purchasing power.

"Inflation expectations increased to their highest level since July, with both gas and food prices as the main culprits," Ms. Franco said. Intentions to purchase homes, automobiles and big-ticket appliances all cooled in November compared with the prior month.

Lower confidence hasn't led to a significant pullback in spending for now as households are tapping into their savings and incomes are supported by a still strong labor market.

Perceptions of labor market conditions remained fairly resilient in November, The Conference Board's survey data showed. Around 46% of those surveyed said jobs are plentiful, up from 44.8% in October, while 13% said jobs are hard to get, unchanged from a month earlier.

However, expectations for labor market conditions in the short-term worsened slightly, with a rising proportion of consumers anticipating fewer jobs in the next six months.

"We see further weakness in the Conference Board measure later into next year as tightening financial conditions will likely translate into a broader slowdown in the economy and the unemployment rate will rise," economists at Citi said in a note ahead of the data release.

"The combination of inflation and interest rate hikes will continue to pose challenges to confidence and economic growth into early 2023," Ms. Franco from The Conference Board said.

