Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Consumer Confidence Dips in May

05/31/2022 | 10:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Xavier Fontdegloria


Confidence among U.S consumers fell slightly in May as concerns over inflation and rising interest rates offset a still upbeat outlook on the labor market.

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index fell to 106.4 in May from a revised 108.6 in April, data from the private-research group showed Tuesday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the index to decline to 103.9.

"Inflation remains top of mind for consumers, with their inflation expectations in May virtually unchanged from April's elevated levels," said Lynn Franco, The Conference Board's senior director of economic indicators.

U.S. inflation stood at 8.3% in April, easing from March but close to its highest annual rate in four decades.

Americans' purchasing intentions for big-ticket items such as homes, cars or major appliances all cooled in May, likely a reflection of rising interest rates and consumers pivoting to spending on services, Ms. Franco said.

Consumer confidence stands well below prepandemic levels. However, souring Americans' moods haven't caused a pullback in consumer spending, a major driver for U.S. economic growth.

A strong labor market is helping to support near-term expectations for consumption and keeps confidence from dipping further, economists say. However, a moderation in employment growth in the coming months could further weigh in consumer confidence.

"As long as consumers remain confident in their own job and income, they will remain willing to spend," Richard F. Moody, chief economist at Regions financial corporation, said in a note ahead of the data release.

The present situation index fell to 149.6 in May from 152.9 in April, driven by a perceived softening in labor market conditions.

Consumers' assessment of the labor market was less positive in May but still strong by historical standards. Around 52% of respondents said jobs are plentiful, down from 54.8% the previous month. However, Americans were somewhat less pessimistic about the short-term labor market outlook.

"Overall, the present situation index remains at strong levels, suggesting growth did not contract further in the second quarter," Ms. Franco said.

The expectations index--which gauges short-term outlook for income, business and labor-market conditions--decreased to 77.5 from 79.0.

The decline signals that consumers don't foresee the economy picking up steam in the months ahead, although strong views on the labor market should continue to support confidence in the near-term, Ms. Franco said.

"Looking ahead, expect surging prices and additional interest rate hikes to pose continued downside risks to consumer spending this year," she said.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-22 1044ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:02aRussia extends quotas for fertiliser exports to help domestic farmers
RE
11:01aFACTBOX : How could UK PM Boris Johnson be ousted by unhappy lawmakers?
RE
10:57aU.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13
RE
10:57aRussia's Navalny says he faces new criminal case, up to 15 more years in jail
RE
10:56aGold falls for second month on strength in Treasury yields, dollar
RE
10:56aU.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13
RE
10:51aUvalde begins to bury its dead in wake of school massacre
RE
10:51aDenmark to vote on overturning 30 years of EU defence reticence
RE
10:49aColombia peso, market rally on candidate Hernandez's advance to second round
RE
10:48aActor Spacey says he will go to UK to face sex crime charges - Good Morning America
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil surge fans inflation fears, dampens stocks
2After P&G revamp, activist investor Peltz moves on to Unilever
3LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financi..
4RHEINMETALL AG : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
5TECO 2030 releases Q1 2022 Report

HOT NEWS