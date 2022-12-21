Advanced search
U.S. Consumer Confidence Rebounded in December as Inflation Eased

12/21/2022 | 10:36am EST
By Xavier Fontdegloria


U.S. consumer confidence rose sharply in December as moderating inflation pressures and a resilient labor market outweighed concerns over a recession and rapidly rising interest rates.

Private-research group The Conference Board said Wednesday that its consumer confidence index increased to 108.3 in December from a revised 101.4 in November, its highest reading since April. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the index to come in at a lower 101.2.

Falling gasoline prices helped to improve consumers' moods in December, with inflation expectations retreating to its lowest level since September 2021, said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board.

However, confidence remained subdued at year-end as households' finances feel the squeeze of high inflation. Consumer prices rose 7.1% in November compared with the same month a year earlier, easing from a 7.7% increase in October and marking the lowest inflation rate since December 2021.

The present situation index, which gauges consumers' assessment of current business and labor market conditions, increased to 147.2 in December from 138.3 the prior month. The expectations index--which gauges short-term outlook for income, business and labor-market conditions--rose to 82.4 from 76.7.

Both indexes increased due to consumers' more favorable view of the economy and jobs, Mr. Franco said. However, the expectations component is still hovering at a level associated with recession, she said.

Vacation intentions among Americans improved in December, but plans to purchase homes and big-ticket appliances cooled further, The Conference Board said. In November, U.S. retail sales fell 0.6% on month, the biggest decline this year, in a sign consumer spending is retreating amid rapidly rising interest rates.

"This shift in consumers' preference from big-ticket items to services will continue in 2023, as will headwinds from inflation and interest rate hikes," Ms. Franco said.

Continued tightness in the labor market is holding up confidence in the near-term, economists say. Americans' perception of the labor market strengthened in December, with a better assessment of both the current job market conditions and short-term expectations, data from The Conference Board showed.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com 

-0-

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-22 1035ET

HOT NEWS