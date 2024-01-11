By Gwynn Guilford
Inflation picked up to 3.4% in December, after a rapid cooling through most of 2023.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-11-24 0850ET
By Gwynn Guilford
Inflation picked up to 3.4% in December, after a rapid cooling through most of 2023.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-11-24 0850ET
India data centre firm Yotta's Nvidia AI chip orders to reach $1 bln -CEO
Grifols CEO says Gotham report is wrong, pledges to improve governance
India's market regulator proposes changes to ease fundraising rules
World Bank's IFC has mobilised nearly $1 billion for Ukraine - managing director
Factbox-Reaction to South Africa's UN court case against Israel's war in Gaza
US consumer prices rise more than expected in December; weekly jobless claims fall
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AMD, Broadcom, Persimmon, Salesforce, Uber...
7-Eleven, Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire 204 gas stations and convenience stores from Sunoco LP for approximately $950 million.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to meet US House Speaker Mike Johnson - Axios
Google lays off hundreds working on Assistant software, other parts of company
Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria ink deal to clear floating Black Sea mines