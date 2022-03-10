U.S. Consumer Prices Increase 7.9% in February From Year Earlier -- Update

By Gabriel T. Rubin

U.S. inflation climbed to a 7.9% annual rate in February, another four-decade high, as skyrocketing energy and commodity prices related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine pushed costs higher.

The Labor Department's consumer-price index, which measures the cost of goods and services across the economy, was at its highest rate since January 1982, when annual inflation was 8.4%

Rising energy prices, including higher gasoline prices, helped push up the inflation reading, along with increases for groceries, restaurant food, transportation services and apparel. Economists expect additional price increases related to the Ukraine crisis after crude oil prices in March hit their highest levels since 2008, and U.S. gasoline prices reached record highs.

Excluding volatile energy and food prices, the Labor Department reported Thursday that consumer inflation rose at a 6.4% annual rate in February, up from 6% the prior month.

The 12-month rates aren't adjusted for seasonality. The CPI measures what consumers pay for goods and services, including groceries, clothes, restaurant meals, recreation and vehicles. Month to month, CPI rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8% in February.

Gasoline prices were up a seasonally adjusted 6.6% from the prior month, for an unadjusted annual increase of 38%. Groceries were up 1.4% over the prior month for an annual rate of 8.6%. Housing-rental costs rose at a slower rate, up 4.7% over the year. Used car prices declined slightly last month, pausing double digit price increases over the past year.

