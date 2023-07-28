By Joshua Kirby

Sentiment among U.S. consumers rose in July to its highest level in nearly two years, with easing inflation and a stable jobs market boosting the mood.

The final reading of the consumer sentiment index rose to 71.6 in July from 64.4 in June, according to data from a survey carried out by the University of Michigan released Friday. The level is the highest for a full month since October 2021, according to the data.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the indicator to be at 72.6. Readings for both current economic conditions and consumer expectations rose at rapid rates, the data show.

The better sentiment was largely due to continued slowdown in inflation and labor-market stability, survey director Joanne Hsu said. Sentiment, however, fell among lower-income consumers, who worry that inflation will worsen ahead, she noted. This highlights "the heterogeneity of views across the population," Hsu said.

Overall, inflation expectations for the next five years--a closely watched indicator for Federal Reserve officials--were unchanged from June at 3.0%.

Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-23 1029ET