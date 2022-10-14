Advanced search
U.S. Consumer Sentiment Edged Up in October as Supply Constraints Ease -- University of Michigan

10/14/2022 | 10:38am EDT
By Maria Martinez


U.S. consumer sentiment increased slightly in early October, reaching its highest level in six months, as an easing of supply constraints offset concerns over inflation and an economic slowdown.

The preliminary estimate of the consumer sentiment index published Friday by the University of Michigan stood at 59.8 in October, up from 58.6 in September, the highest reading since April.

The reading beats the 59.0 consensus forecast from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Sentiment is now 9.8 points above the all-time low reached in June, but this improvement remains tentative, as the expectations index declined by 3% from last month, said Joanne Hsu, the survey's director.

"Continued uncertainty over the future trajectory of prices, economies, and financial markets around the world indicate a bumpy road ahead for consumers," she said.

Consumers see prices increasing 5.1% in the next year. Inflation expectations for the next five years, a closely watched indicator for Federal Reserve's officials, rose to 2.9% from 2.8% the prior month.

After 3 months of expecting minimal increases in gas prices in the year ahead, both short and longer run expectations rebounded in October," Ms. Hsu said.

The index measuring Americans' assessment of the current economic conditions increased to 65.3 from 59.7, while the measure gauging short-term expectations fell to 56.2 from 58.0 the prior month.

The survey's final reading for the month will be published on Oct. 28.


Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1037ET

