Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Edged Up in September as Inflation Expectations Eased Further -- University of Michigan

09/16/2022 | 10:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Xavier Fontdegloria


U.S. consumer sentiment increased slightly in early September, reaching its highest level in five months, as the continued decline in gasoline prices offset concerns over inflation and an economic slowdown.

The preliminary estimate of the consumer sentiment index published Friday by the University of Michigan stood at 59.5 in September, up from 58.2 in August, the highest reading since April.

The reading broadly matches the 60.0 consensus forecast from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Despite the slight improvement in sentiment, consumers showed signs of uncertainty over the trajectory of the economy, said Joanne Hsu, the survey's director.

"The one-year economic outlook continued lifting from the extremely low readings earlier in the summer, but these gains were largely offset by modest declines in the long run outlook," she said.

Americans' inflation expectations fell in September for third consecutive month, according to the survey's data.

Consumers see prices increasing 4.6% in the next year, down from the 4.8% rise expected in August. Inflation expectations for the next five years, a closely watched indicator for Federal Reserve's officials, fell to 2.8% from 2.9% the prior month, reaching its lowest level since July 2021.

"It is unclear if these improvements will persist, as consumers continued to exhibit substantial uncertainty over the future trajectory of prices," Ms. Hsu said.

The index measuring Americans' assessment of the current economic conditions increased marginally to 58.9 from 58.6, while the measure gauging short-term expectations rose to 59.9 from 58.0 the prior month.

"Personal finance components of the index as well as buying conditions for durables remained at similar, relatively low levels from last month," Ms. Hsu said.

The survey's final reading for the month will be published on Sept. 30.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 1029ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:35aIndia's RBI says front-loaded rate hikes needed to tame inflation, shield growth
RE
10:31aUzbekistan signs large deals with China, Russia
RE
10:30aGoldman Sachs consumer banking unit under Fed scrutiny - Bloomberg Law
RE
10:30aU.S. Consumer Sentiment Edged Up in September as Inflation Expectations Eased Further -- University of Michigan
DJ
10:27aAvian flu outbreak detected among Cape Town's penguin colony at Boulders
RE
10:26aBlackRock, bondholders must cancel Zambia debt -economists, experts
RE
10:25aGlencore says Peru copper mine expansion "under review"
RE
10:23aPutin tells Modi he understands India's concerns over Ukraine conflict
RE
10:21aTotalEnergies in gas exploration deal with Oman
RE
10:20aU.S. consumer sentiment rises in September; inflation expectations fall
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Adobe Expects to Reduce Buybacks Ahead of $20 Billion Figma Deal
2HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
3France's Livret A bank savings rate will probably go up again in Februa..
4KION : Goldman Sachs withdraws its Sell rating
5Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Launches Quantum Bandwidth™

HOT NEWS