U.S. Consumer Sentiment Edged Up in September as Inflation Expectations Eased Further -- University of Michigan

U.S. consumer sentiment increased slightly in early September, reaching its highest level in five months, as the continued decline in gasoline prices offset concerns over inflation and an economic slowdown.

The preliminary estimate of the consumer sentiment index published Friday by the University of Michigan stood at 59.5 in September, up from 58.2 in August, the highest reading since April.

The reading broadly matches the 60.0 consensus forecast from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Despite the slight improvement in sentiment, consumers showed signs of uncertainty over the trajectory of the economy, said Joanne Hsu, the survey's director.

"The one-year economic outlook continued lifting from the extremely low readings earlier in the summer, but these gains were largely offset by modest declines in the long run outlook," she said.

Americans' inflation expectations fell in September for third consecutive month, according to the survey's data.

Consumers see prices increasing 4.6% in the next year, down from the 4.8% rise expected in August. Inflation expectations for the next five years, a closely watched indicator for Federal Reserve's officials, fell to 2.8% from 2.9% the prior month, reaching its lowest level since July 2021.

"It is unclear if these improvements will persist, as consumers continued to exhibit substantial uncertainty over the future trajectory of prices," Ms. Hsu said.

The index measuring Americans' assessment of the current economic conditions increased marginally to 58.9 from 58.6, while the measure gauging short-term expectations rose to 59.9 from 58.0 the prior month.

"Personal finance components of the index as well as buying conditions for durables remained at similar, relatively low levels from last month," Ms. Hsu said.

The survey's final reading for the month will be published on Sept. 30.

