Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Fell in June to Its Lowest Level Ever -- University of Michigan

06/10/2022 | 10:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Xavier Fontdegloria


U.S. consumer sentiment deteriorated further at the beginning of June, reaching its lowest level ever recorded, as concerns over inflation weighed on Americans' views on the economy and their finances amid quickly rising gas prices.

The preliminary estimate of the consumer sentiment index published Friday by the University of Michigan fell to 50.2 in June from 58.4 in May, missing the 58.5 consensus forecast from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

The reading marks the lowest point since the inception of the survey in the late 1940s. The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index has been trending downward since more than a year ago, as subsequent Covid-19 waves and later a sharp rise in inflation weighed on moods.

The current sentiment levels among Americans is comparable with the trough reached in the middle of the 1980 recession, said Joanne Hsu, the survey's director.

All components of the sentiment index fell this month driven by inflation fears, with the steepest decline in the year-ahead outlook in business conditions followed by consumers' assessment of their personal financial situation.

Americans' inflation expectations rose again in June. Consumers see prices increasing 5.4% in the next year--up from 5.3% in May--and by 3.3% in the next five years, above the 3% expected in May.

The index measuring Americans' assessment of the current economic conditions decreased to 55.4 in June from 63.3 in May. The measure gauging short-term expectations dropped to 46.8 from 55.2 the previous month.

Higher gas prices weighed heavily on consumers in early June, with half of those polled spontaneously mentioning the issue, Ms. Hsu said. "Consumers expect gas prices to continue to rise a median of 25 cents over the next year, more than double the May reading and the second highest since 2015," she said.

The survey's final reading for June will be published on June 24.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com 

-0-

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1039ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:03aBiden looking to address oil refinery capacity, White House adviser says
RE
10:40aU.S. Consumer Sentiment Fell in June to Its Lowest Level Ever -- University of Michigan
DJ
10:34aAlgeria's cutting trade with Spain could violate EU trade law, top EU officials say
RE
10:33aFrench President Macron to visit Romania and Moldova next week amid Ukraine crisis
RE
10:31aFed seen raising U.S. interest rates further to battle hot inflation
RE
10:29aAt Asia security summit, Japan vows to boost regional security role
RE
10:25aAt Asia security summit, Japan vows to boost regional security role
RE
10:23aProtests flare across India over anti-Muslim comments by ruling party members
RE
10:15aAnalysis-The sea mines floating between Ukraine's grain stocks and the world
RE
10:13aTaiwan says U.S. understands its exchange rate policy stance
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bayer Wins Roundup Trial in Missouri Court
2Analyst recommendations: Amazon, eBay, Meta, Netflix, Tesla...
3Greenvolt Energias Renováveis S A : Oferta Pública de Subscrição e de a..
4Thyssenkrupp : Presentation on 1st half, June 10, 2022
5OMV : Update on the incident in the OMV Schwechat Refinery

HOT NEWS