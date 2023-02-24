Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Improved to 13-Month High in February -- University of Michigan

02/24/2023 | 10:39am EST
By Xavier Fontdegloria


Sentiment among U.S. consumers improved in February for a third consecutive month, recovering to levels seen more than year ago as inflation continued to moderate and households turned more optimistic over the economic outlook.

The University of Michigan said Friday that its consumer sentiment index increased to 67.0 in February from 64.9 in January, exceeding its mid-month reading of 66.4 and the highest level since January 2022.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected consumer confidence to be unchanged from the preliminary estimate of 66.4.

February's reading was supported by an improvement in the short-run economic outlook, with consumers with larger stock holdings showing particularly large increases in sentiment, said Joanne Hsu, the survey's director.

Consumer sentiment has rebounded from the all-time lows seen in June, but remains subdued according to historical standards despite recent gains.

The index measuring current economic conditions increased to 70.7 from 68.4 the prior month, but was down from the preliminary reading of 72.6. Meanwhile, the measure assessing short-term expectations rose to 64.7 from 62.7 the prior month, but rose from the mid-month reading of 62.3.

U.S inflation slowed for the seventh straight month in January, to 6.4%, after peaking in mid-2022, but the cooling trend seems to be moderating.

In this context, consumers short-term inflation expectations edged up in February, according to the survey. Americans anticipate prices to increase 4.1% in the next year, accelerating from the 3.9% rise they expected in January. However, inflation expectations for the next five years--a closely watched indicator for Federal Reserve's officials--were unchanged at 2.9% for a third consecutive month.

"Consumers continued to exhibit considerable uncertainty over short-run inflation, and thus their expectations may be unstable in the months to come," Ms. Hsu said.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1039ET

