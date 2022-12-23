Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Recovered in December as Inflation Concerns Eased -- University of Michigan

12/23/2022 | 10:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Xavier Fontdegloria


Confidence among U.S. consumers improved in December, recovering the losses registered in November, as concerns over inflation and the state of the economy eased at year-end.

The University of Michigan said Friday that its consumer sentiment index rose to 59.7 in December from 56.8 in November, slightly up from the 59.1 preliminary mid-month reading.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the index to come in at 59.1, unchanged from the preliminary data.

Despite December's gain, sentiment among American consumers remains very subdued as high inflation throughout the year has weighed on moods. The University of Michigan sentiment index closed 2021 at 70.6, and was as high as 101.0 in February 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Moderating price growth supported December's rise in confidence, said Joanne Hsu, the survey's director. "Sentiment remains relatively downbeat at 15% below a year ago, but consumers' extremely negative attitudes have softened this month on the basis of easing pressures from inflation," she said.

Consumer prices rose 7.1% in November compared with the same month a year earlier, easing from a 7.7% increase in October and marking the lowest inflation rate since December 2021.

Consumer inflation expectations declined in December, according to the survey. For the next year, Americans expect prices to rise 4.4%, less than the 4.9% anticipated in November. Inflation expectations for the next five years--a closely watched indicator for Federal Reserve officials--fell to 2.9% from 3%.

Views on business conditions for the next year improved sharply in December, while consumers also were more optimistic over the long-term outlook, Ms. Hsu said. Assessments of personal finances were unchanged, she said.

The index measuring current economic conditions rose to 59.4 in December from 58.8 in November, but fell slightly from the preliminary early-month reading of 60.2.

The index of consumer expectations--which reflects the balance of respondents anticipating improved business conditions in the next six months--increased to 59.9 from 55.6 in November, up from its preliminary reading of 58.4.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1039ET

Latest news "Economy"
11:40aNagorno-Karabakh in for 'long winter' amid Azerbaijan road blockade
RE
11:38aU.S. orders Mastercard to stop blocking competing payment networks
RE
11:35aWEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until 05 January 2023
DP
11:26aSouth Korea's parliament passes 2023 budget bill
RE
11:23aFormer ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar arrested in loan fraud case - NDTV
RE
11:20aElon Musk's vow to hold on to Tesla stock fails to soothe investors
RE
11:17aPolice arrest in Spain one of FBI most wanted fugitives
RE
11:13aGermany grants Tunisia 105 million euros in aid -TAP agency
RE
11:13aSouth African rand strengthens ahead of Christmas weekend
RE
11:13aSouth African rand strengthens ahead of Christmas weekend
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Grinch (re)appears
2FTSE 100 Seen Opening Higher on Shortened Trading Day
3Wall Street on Santa's naughty list
4AIXTRON : Receives a Buy rating from DZ Bank
5MILAN MARKET PRE-OPEN: Europeans expected up; Japan, record inflation

HOT NEWS