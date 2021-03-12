U.S. Consumer Sentiment Rises in Early March to a One-Year High

By Xavier Fontdegloria

Consumers sentiment in the U.S. increased in early March as more Americans are vaccinated and job and income prospects brighten amid the relaxation of pandemic-related restrictions across the country.

The preliminary estimate of the index of consumer sentiment compiled by the University of Michigan was 83.0 in March, up from 76.8 in February. The reading is well above expectations from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, who forecast the indicator to come in at 78.9.

The uptick in sentiment was driven by a significant improvement of prospects for the national economy, said Richard Curtin, the survey's chief economist.

"Consumer sentiment rose in early March to its highest level in a year due to the growing number of vaccinations as well as the widely anticipated passage of Biden's relief measures," he said.

The sentiment measure was the highest since March 2020, but it still remained depressed if compared to the 89.1 print that month and February 2020's prepandemic level of 101.0.

The gains were widespread across all socioeconomic subgroups and all regions, although the largest monthly gains were concentrated among households in the bottom third of the income distribution as well as those aged 55 or older, Mr. Curtin said.

March preliminary report also showed a decline in consumers' expected inflation rate for the next year, which fell to 3.1% compared with 3.3% in February. For the next five years, Americans expect consumer prices to rise by 2.7%, unchanged from the previous month.

Americans assessed current conditions improved in early March, and viewed prospects for the national economy more favorably than the previous month, data from the Michigan report showed.

Consumers' assessment of the current economic conditions increased to 91.5 in March from 86.2 in February. The index of consumer expectations--which reflects the balance of respondents anticipating improved business conditions in the next six months--rose to 77.5 from 70.7 the prior month.

The early March gains were not equally shared across all index components, with consumers voicing no improvement in some key facets of consumer finances, Mr. Curtin said. While consumers' judgments about their own financial situation posted no gains in early March--largely due to very small expected gains in household incomes over the next year--prospects for the national economy improved significantly, he said.

The survey was conducted between Feb. 24 and March 10, before President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill. The final reading for the month will be published on March 26.

