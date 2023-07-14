By Emon Reiser

Sentiment among U.S. consumers climbed higher in mid-July, reaching its most favorable reading since September 2021.

The preliminary reading of the consumer sentiment index rose to 72.6 in early July from 64.4 in June, according to data from a survey carried out by the University of Michigan released Friday.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the indicator to be at 65.5.

Both consumers' current and short-term outlook improved. The survey's index measuring current economic conditions rose to 77.5 from 69.0 the prior month.

The measure assessing short-term expectations climbed to 69.4 from 61.5 in June.

"The sharp rise in sentiment was largely attributable to the continued slowdown in inflation along with stability in labor markets," the survey's director, Joanne Hsu said.

The surveys' optimistic reading was led by a 19% surge in long-term business conditions and a 16% increase in short-run business conditions, Hsu added.

Consumers' year-ahead inflation expectations were little changed, inching up to 3.4% in July from 3.3% in June.

Inflation expectations for the next five years - a closely watched indicator for Federal Reserve's officials - edged slightly higher to 3.1%, remaining within the range of 2.9% to 3.1%, where it's been for 23 of the last 24 months.

The survey's final data for this month will be published on July 28.

Write to Emon Reiser at Emon.Reiser@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-14-23 1042ET