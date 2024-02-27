By Joshua Kirby

U.S. consumer confidence ticked lower in February as expectations for the coming months darkened, despite easing inflation and likely cuts to interest rates ahead.

A consumer-confidence index published by research group The Conference Board on Tuesday showed a deterioration to 106.7 from a downwardly revised 110.9 in January, bucking the previous three-month trend of steadily rosier sentiment. Economists had expected the index to tick higher to 115.1, according to a poll compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Both the index measuring the present situation and that gauging future expectations worsened over the month, with the latter falling below the point that often signals recession, The Conference Board said.

Gloomier sentiment reflects continued uncertainty around the U.S. economy, The Conference Board Chief Economist Dana Peterson said.

"While overall inflation remained the main preoccupation of consumers, they are now a bit less concerned about food and gas prices, which have eased in recent months," Peterson said. "But they are more concerned about the labor market situation and the U.S. political environment."

The backslide comes despite a generally bright outlook for the U.S. economy, which easily outstripped other large global economies in growth at the end of last year, dispelling earlier fears of a recession. Inflation has come from recent heights to more manageable levels, despite global headwinds, and the Federal Reserve is widely expected to start cutting rates within the coming months.

