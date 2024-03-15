By Joshua Kirby

U.S. consumers are proving a little less optimistic about the country's economic outlook, despite a backdrop of easing inflation, energetic growth and impending cuts to interest rates.

The University of Michigan's consumer-confidence survey slipped backward slightly to 76.5 in mid-March from 76.9 last month, dragged downward by a more negative outlook for the coming months. The reading was worse than the slight uptick expected by economists, according to a poll carried out by The Wall Street Journal.

Feelings about current economic conditions remained stable, meanwhile.

"Consumer views have stabilized into a holding pattern; consumers perceived few signals that the economy is currently improving or deteriorating," survey director Joanne Hsu said.

Dimness in the index comes despite a steadily improving economic backdrop. Inflation did pick up a little more than expected last month but remains well below the uncomfortable peaks reached last year, and is expected to fall further in the coming months, heralding an expected beginning to interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Despite the current high rates, the U.S. economy has moreover proved more buoyant than many peers among developed economies, growing more than 3% in the final months of last year.

Consumers appear to be biding their time on the economy ahead of presidential elections later this year, Hsu said.

"Many are withholding judgment about the trajectory of the economy, particularly in the long term," she said.

