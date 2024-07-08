By Joshua Kirby

The U.S. jobs market is set to slow a little from its current fast pace of expansion, according to a monthly trends index.

The Conference Board's employment trends index's fell to 110.27 in June from a downwardly revised 111.04 in May, the private-research group said Monday.

That downtick suggests employment could shrink in the second half, but any cooling will be moderate, said Will Baltrus, associate economist at The Conference Board.

"Indeed, as long as companies are willing to retain workers, net nonfarm payrolls are likely to remain positive," Baltrus said.

June's survey comes after the U.S. added some 206,000 jobs over the month, according to Labor Department payroll data published Friday. That was more than expected, and suggests the jobs market remains exceptionally tight, though the unemployment rate did creep up a little.

The Employment Trends Index is a leading composite index for employment that aggregates eight indicators. When the index increases, employment is likely to increase as well, while turning points in the index suggest a change in the number of jobs is likely to occur in the short term.

Half of the eight components used to compose the overall index declined in June, dragging the headline index lower. They included new unemployment-insurance claims, job openings and hirings in temporary work.

Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-24 1027ET