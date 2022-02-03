Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. Customs Finds Tariff Evasion By Simpli Home

02/03/2022 | 12:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is taking action against Simpli Home after Cambria alerted the agency about the company’s suspected activities regarding the evasion of tariffs/taxes on imported quartz products.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has issued a final determination of the existence of an illicit scheme by Simpli Home Ltd. to evade existing tariffs and sell quartz surface products originating from China. By importing bathroom vanities from Vietnam that incorporate quartz surface products from China, Simpli Home Ltd. attempted to avoid paying antidumping and countervailing duties (“AD/CVD”) and endangered thousands of American jobs. Customs’ investigation was conducted under the Enforce and Protect Act (“EAPA”).

“This is just one in what is now a long line of EAPA investigations where Customs has taken strong and decisive action against illegal evasion,” said Luke Meisner of the law firm of Schagrin Associates, Cambria’s legal counsel in this matter. “We commend Customs for making it clear to companies that trade in illegally traded imports that they will be brought to justice so that American producers and American workers can continue to grow and prosper based on fair competition on a level playing field.”

While the AD/CVD duties have provided tremendous relief to Cambria and other U.S. producers, Cambria has continued the battle against dishonest firms who prioritize profits over American workers by concealing the true origin of their products. Customs’ announcement confirms that quartz surface products made in China remain subject to the payment of AD/CVD duties, even when they undergo further processing in a third country and are attached to other merchandise such as bathroom vanities. Cambria continues to work with Customs to identify and hold responsible any foreign exporters and U.S. importers that are evading the AD/CVD duties through this or any other evasion scheme.  If you suspect an importer of duty evasion, you can submit an allegation through Customs’ online portal. About Cambria

About Cambria
Cambria is the leading producer of American-made quartz surfaces and is a family-owned company. Cambria’s innovative designs are stain resistant, nonabsorbent, durable, safe, maintenance free, easy to care for, and backed by a transferable Full Lifetime Warranty. Cambria is sold through an exclusive network of premium, independent specialty retail and trade partners that can be identified at CambriaUSA.com. @CambriaSurfaces #MyCambria

Facebook Twitter Pinterest Instagram Houzz YouTube LinkedIn


Joel Runck
Cambria
763-337-1833
Joel.Runck@CambriaUSA.com

© GlobeNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
12:23pRevolt Token Backs ALYI, WPUR and PJET EV Projects – Hear RVLT CEO On Spotify
GL
12:23pCANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS : Investment Update - Unaudited
GL
12:22pTurkey, Armenia plan 2d round of talks on Feb. 24 in Vienna
RE
12:22pNextiva and Five9 Partnership Gains Momentum Driven by Strong Demand to Connect Customer Touch Points
BU
12:21pAMAZON COM : Where should the cloud go next?
PU
12:21pTIKEHAU CAPITAL : Consolidates Position among Leading Global CLO Managers Following Record Year for New Issuances and Global Expansion
PU
12:21pPEOPLES TRUST OF ST ALBANS : Vermont Homeowner Assistance Program
PU
12:21pBANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S C P A : Bce riduce i requisiti srep di banca popolare di sondrio per il 2022 - coefficienti patrimoniali della banca ampiamente superiori ai nuovi target
PU
12:21pDATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES : How AI/ML based Chatbots Are Reshaping the Future of Mobile App Development
PU
12:21pRANGER ENERGY SERVICES : is redefining service with Ranger Elite, our integrated completions solution
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta shares sink 20% as Facebook loses daily users for the first time
2Meta's huge share price drop shakes world tech stocks
3Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Starbucks, UPS...
4Stocks end higher on strong tech amid mixed U.S. earnings, weak economi..
5Agitating ECB, 25% Facebook plunge reboot global selloff

HOT NEWS