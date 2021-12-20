U.S. Customs bans fifth Malaysian glove maker over alleged forced labor

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The United States Customs
and Border Protection (CBP) has banned imports from Malaysian
glove manufacturer Brightway Group over suspected forced labor
practices, the agency said on Monday.
It is the sixth ban in 18 months on a Malaysian company, and
the fifth from the country's glove manufacturing sector since
September 2019.
Brightway did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
CBP issued a withhold release order, instructing U.S. ports
of entry to detain disposable gloves produced in Malaysia by
three companies in the group - Brightway Holdings, Laglove and
Biopro - from Monday.
The action was taken based on "information that reasonably
indicates the use of forced labor in that entity's
manufacturing operations," it said in a statement.
CBP said it identified 10 of the 11 International Labour
Organization's indicators of forced labor during its
investigation into Brightway.
In December last year, Malaysian officials raided
Brightway's facilities and found workers living in shipping
containers, under conditions so squalid that human resources
minister M. Saravanan later likened them to "modern slavery."
Asked in May about the raids, the company's managing
director, G. Baskaran, told Reuters https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/an-audit-gave-all-clear-others-alleged-slavery-2021-05-19
that audit reports from 2019 and 2020 showed "we did not
practice any form of forced labor or modern slavery."
About a month after the Malaysian raids, CBP opened
investigations into Brightway, according to a letter seen by
Reuters.
