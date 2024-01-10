U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE SAYS SAP TO PAY OVER $220 MILLION TO RESOLVE FOREIGN BRIBERY INVESTIGATIONS
We will never help Europe under attack, EU official cites Trump as saying
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 1 PM ET
Nymex Overview : Refined Product Futures Give Back Gains on EIA Stock Builds -- OPIS
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Apple, Block, Palo Alto, Wise, Workday...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Japan's Tohoku Electric to delay nuclear reactor restart on construction works
GRIFOLS : Dragged down by a short seller, but the management is ready to respond