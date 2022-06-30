U.S. DOE extends deadline for nuclear federal fund program

June 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is
extending the application deadline for a program aimed at
keeping power plants open by two months, it announced on
Thursday, days after California's biggest power utility asked
for more time.
The department also amended the Civil Nuclear Credit (CNC)
program's guidance, revising the eligibility criteria that
nuclear reactors "not recover more than 50 percent of its costs
from cost-of-service regulation or regulated contracts," which
could affect the eligibility of reactors applying in the first
round of funds awarded, the release said, without elaborating.
“The amended CNC Guidance supports the intent of President
Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to keep the reactors
online that sustain local economies and today provide our
nation’s single largest source of carbon-free electricity,”
Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy, Dr. Kathryn Huff said in
a press release.
Earlier on Tuesday, power utility PG&E Corp asked
the U.S. Department of Energy for a 75-day extension to the
deadline to apply for federal funds that could keep its
California nuclear plant open. Two reactors at PG&E's Diablo
Canyon plant are scheduled to shut down in 2024 and 2025.
The first round of awards prioritizes reactors that have
announced their intention to cease operations, while future CNC
award cycles —to be launched in the first quarter of 2023— will
not be limited to nuclear reactors that have publicly announced
intentions to close down, the release said.
