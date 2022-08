Aug 31 (Reuters) -

* U.S. DOJ LIKELY TO WAIT PAST ELECTION TO REVEAL ANY TRUMP CHARGES, IF THEY DETERMINE HE BROKE LAWS - BLOOMBERG NEWS CITING SOURCES Source text: https://bloom.bg/3q0ZEvE