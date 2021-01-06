U.S. DOLLAR FALLS ABOUT 0.1% TO AN ALMOST SIX-YEAR LOW OF 0.8873 SWISS FRANCS

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
España
France
Italia
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Water
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Economy & Forex
News : Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
U.S. DOLLAR FALLS ABOUT 0.1% TO AN ALMOST SIX-YEAR LOW OF 0.8873 SWISS FRANCS
01/06/2021 | 02:07am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
U.S. DOLLAR FALLS ABOUT 0.1% TO AN ALMOST SIX-YEAR LOW OF 0.8873 SWISS FRANCS
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:50a
CROSSWORD CYBERSECURITY
: announces its first Webinar Panel Discussion for 2021 Exploring The Cyber Skills Shortage
PU
02:48a
China says to take necessary measures to safeguard rights of app firms banned by U.S.
RE
02:46a
BANK OF THAILAND
: Monetary Policy Report, December 2020
PU
02:45a
South Africa's rand muted as investors eye COVID-19 council meeting
RE
02:44a
Nurse first in netherlands to get covid-19 jab, one of europe's last countries to begin vaccinations
RE
02:40a
UK lockdown causes biggest drop in new car sales since World War Two
RE
02:35a
Nasdaq futures tumble as investors brace for possible Blue Wave
RE
02:33a
UK firms report heavy impact from November lockdown - BCC
RE
02:32a
Shanghai stainless steel extends rally on firm demand, nickel's surge
RE
02:30a
China foreign ministry, on trump barring u.s. transactions with eight chinese apps including alipay, says china will take necessary measures to safeguard legitimate rights of companies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy
2
EXCLUSIVE
: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
3
NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy
4
TIANJIN ZHONGHUAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO.,
: Chinese fund managers rush to capitalize on investors' green fever
5
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION
: Global stocks fall as investors brace for possible 'blue sweep' in Geor..
More news
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
The best of tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave