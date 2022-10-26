U.S. DOLLAR HITS SESSION LOW VERSUS YEN, LAST DOWN 1.02% AT 146.…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Indexes
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Cryptocurrencies
Sector News
Economic Calendar
Financial Calendar
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Cryptocurrencies analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Quality stocks
Undervalued stocks
ESG stocks
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Momentum stocks
Investment Themes
The Vegan Market
Artificial Intelligence
The SPAC
The Golden Age of Video Games
Sin stocks
In Vino Veritas
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Luxury
Boats
Ageing Population
Smart City
In Vino Veritas
Gold and Silver
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
News
All News
Companies
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Sectors
U.S. DOLLAR HITS SESSION LOW VERSUS YEN, LAST DOWN 1.02% AT 146.…
10/26/2022 | 11:37am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
U.S. DOLLAR HITS SESSION LOW VERSUS YEN, LAST DOWN 1.02% AT 146.445 YEN
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
11:52a
Moncler sales rise 12% in third quarter driven by Europe
RE
11:49a
U.s dollar index at lowest level since sept. 20, last down 0.973…
RE
11:49a
Carrefour raises cash flow target as French hypermarkets attract cost-conscious customers
RE
11:48a
British pound at session high vs u.s. dollar, last up 1.27% at 1…
RE
11:48a
U.N. aid chief 'relatively optimistic' on Black Sea grain deal
RE
11:46a
Hotel group Accor's revenue per room exceeds pre-pandemic levels
RE
11:44a
Moderna Nears U.S. Deal To Develop Shots For Ebola, Other Biological Threats- Bloomberg News
RE
11:44a
Moderna nears us deal to develop shots for ebola, other biologic…
RE
11:44a
Intel's Mobileye unit valued at over $21 bln as shares jump in debut
RE
11:44a
Royal Bank of Canada eyes 2030 emission cuts in lending portfolio
RE
Latest news "Economy"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Big Tech tumbles as results sound alarm bells
2
Banco Santander 3Q Profit Beat Views as Rising Rates Helped Revenue Off..
3
BASF says European operations need to be cut to size 'permanently'
4
Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Avis, Cloudflare, Microsoft, NXP Sem..
5
Nokia optical transport selected by State Grid Corporation of China, br..
More news
HOT NEWS
ROLLINS, INC.
+10.46%
Rollins, Inc. Announces Increase in Regular Quarterly Dividend, Payable on December 9, 2022
ALPHABET INC.
-6.35%
Alphabet Down Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY H.
-7.46%
U.S. alleges Seagate broke export rules to sell Huawei hard drives-source
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS .
+9.66%
Shaw Communications jumps after Canada's intervention in Rogers deal
LUNDIN MINING CORPOR.
+9.92%
Lundin Mining Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend, Payable on December 14, 2022
RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOL.
+5.36%
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces New Contract with Network of 40 Skilled Nursing Facilities Across Florida
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave