U.S. DOLLAR INDEX AT SESSION LOW; LAST DOWN 0.27% TO 104.82
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|1.0720 USD
|+0.36%
|-0.36%
|-
|99.87 PTS
|+0.16%
|+0.76%
|-
|- PTS
|-.--%
|+1.02%
|-
|2406.00 PTS
|-1.00%
|+1.10%
|-
Russian oil producers send CPC Blend to UAE, open new export route
Exclusive-Unilever launches new bid to sell Q Tips and other brands-sources
Bad moment to hike rates as Russia's growth stimuli sputter - economists
CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar strengthens, benchmark yield slips
Wall St set for higher open as yields slip ahead of Fed rate verdict
Cargo ship crew evacuated after explosion near Romanian Danube port
U.N. climate summit asks some countries to detail progress, as others face pressure
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Centrica, Chewy, Dollar General, Pearson, Western Digital...
Vonovia: Currently not building 60,000 apartments due to high costs
Pharnext Sca : Pharnext enters the final stretch for the signature of a licensing agreement for its drug candidate in Charcot Marie Tooth disease type 1A, enabling it to capitalize on its assets and put an end to the OCEANE BSA financing line
Fed projections to show if 'soft landing' is new baseline ... or baseless