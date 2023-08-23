U.S. DOLLAR INDEX PARES GAINS FOLLOWING FLASH U.S. PMI DATA; LAST UP 0.03% TO 103.61
Today at 09:46 am
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|1.0841 USD
|-0.05%
|-0.62%
|-
|99.87 PTS
|+0.16%
|+0.76%
|-
|- PTS
|-.--%
|+1.02%
|-
|2277.05 PTS
|+0.50%
|-0.58%
|-
All our articles
Analysis-US bond yields surge despite muted inflation as investors look beyond Fed
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A recent spike in U.S. bond yields has come alongside muted expectations for inflation, a sign to some bond fund managers that economic resilience and high bond supply are now playing a larger role than second-guessing the Federal Reserve.
Alfen N : Step change in growth in storage & smart grids; challenging market conditions in EV charging
Today at 12:54 am
Tesla's German plant lowers production target amid slower output - Business Insider
Today at 06:04 am