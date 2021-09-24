U.S. DRILLERS ADD OIL AND NATGAS RIGS FOR 14TH MONTH IN A ROW -BAKER HUGHES

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
trend-following stocks
Investment themes
Boats
Artificial Intelligence
The future of mobility
Ageing Population
Robotics
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Boats
Artificial Intelligence
The future of mobility
Ageing Population
Robotics
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
U.S. DRILLERS ADD OIL AND NATGAS RIGS FOR 14TH MONTH IN A ROW -BAKER HUGHES
09/24/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
U.S. DRILLERS ADD OIL AND NATGAS RIGS FOR 14TH MONTH IN A ROW -BAKER HUGHES
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:27p
CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE
: Europe shares fall, Wall St pauses as Evergrande fears hover; U.S. yields rise
RE
01:18p
Shares in Russia's Novatek recover from fall after executive's U.S. arrest
RE
01:13p
Huawei CFO, U.S. reach agreement to resolve bank fraud charges
RE
01:11p
Italy to Launch Three New Government Bonds in 4Q
DJ
01:10p
U.S. new home sales beat expectations; supply near 13-year high
RE
01:07p
Factbox-Ready to taper or waiting for more data? Recent Fed officials' comments
RE
01:05p
CATHIE WOOD
: Chinese crackdown on bitcoin another blow to Cathie Wood's ARK ETF
RE
01:02p
U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for 14th month in a row -Baker Hughes
RE
01:02p
U.s. drillers add oil and natgas rigs for fourth quarter in a row -baker hughes
RE
01:02p
U.s. drillers add oil and natgas rigs for 14th month in a row -baker hughes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Evergrande misses payment deadline, EV unit warns of cash crunch
2
Nervousness rises
3
Analyst recommendations: Boohoo, Coca-Cola, Monster Beverage, Molson Co..
4
Huawei CFO, U.S. reach agreement to resolve bank fraud charges
5
China scrambles to fix power crunch, tame runaway raw material markets
More news
HOT NEWS
VTV THERAPEUTICS INC.
+3.98%
VTv Therapeutics Sees Positive Results From Dose Study for Psoriasis Treatment
NIKE, INC.
-6.30%
NIKE INC : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
+2.16%
SALESFORCE : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
V.S. INDUSTRY BERHAD
+11.84%
V.S. Industry Berhad Proposes Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended 31 July 2021
AVON PROTECTION PLC
+9.23%
Avon Protection plc Confirms the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Has Exercised the First of the Two One-Year Extension Options Under the DLA Enhanced Small Arms Protective Inserts Body Armor Contract
PETROFAC LIMITED
+26.64%
Petrofac Shares Rise on Guilty Plea to Seven Counts of Bribery
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave