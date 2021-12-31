Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. DRILLERS ADD OIL AND NATGAS RIGS FOR RECORD 17TH MONTH IN A ROW -BAKER HUGHES

12/31/2021 | 01:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. DRILLERS ADD OIL AND NATGAS RIGS FOR RECORD 17TH MONTH IN A ROW -BAKER HUGHES


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -0.15% 23.915 Delayed Quote.16.40%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.59% 77.84 Delayed Quote.53.27%
WTI -1.47% 75.21 Delayed Quote.58.88%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:56pIran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says
RE
01:52pWall Street flat as it crosses finish line of tumultuous year
RE
01:47pBOJ's CBDC Pilot Project a Success
PU
01:47pCENTRAL BANK OF TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO : Monetary Policy Announcement - December 2021
PU
01:39pU.S. energy firms add oil, gas rigs for record 17th month in a row- Baker Hughes
RE
01:37pBiden to speak with Ukraine president Sunday -White House
RE
01:33pSpot platinum down 9.4% in 2021, on track for first yearly fall in three years
RE
01:33pSpot palladium down 22.2% in 2021, set for first annual decline in six years
RE
01:33pSpot silver down about 11.8% in 2021, set for worst year since 2014
RE
01:33pSpot gold down 3.7% in 2021, set for biggest yearly decline since 2015
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks retreat from gains, oil dips as investors reassess COVID ..
2Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues
3China outlines vision for four mega data centre clusters
4Stocks bounce between small gains and losses ahead of New Year, dollar ..
5Global M&A volumes hit record high in 2021, breach $5 trillion for firs..

HOT NEWS