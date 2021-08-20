Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. DRILLERS ADD OIL AND NATGAS RIGS FOR THIRD WEEK IN A ROW -BAKER HUGHES

08/20/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. DRILLERS ADD OIL AND NATGAS RIGS FOR THIRD WEEK IN A ROW -BAKER HUGHES


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:06pWall St rebounds on tech support, but heads for weekly losses
RE
01:06pAFL-CIO elects first woman president; first African-American for No. 2 job
RE
01:04pFed's Kaplan watching Delta variant, says he may need to adjust view
RE
01:01pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for third week in a row -Baker Hughes
RE
01:01pU.s. drillers add oil and natgas rigs for third week in a row -baker hughes
RE
01:00pModern Art Cartel Pushes the Boundaries of Art and Technology
SE
12:58pEPA to recommend lower U.S. biofuel blending mandates below 2020 levels -sources
RE
12:50pIn COVID-19 hangover, as more around world get vaccinated, fewer give blood
RE
12:48pExclusive-China eyes pushing U.S. IPO-bound firms to hand over data control -sources
RE
12:45pT-Mobile breach hits 53 million customers as probe finds wider impact
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOG : HK, China stocks drop on deepening fears of Beijing's regulations
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : For bank regulators, tech giants are now too big to fail
4CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE : EXCLUSIVE: China Evergrande in talks with Xiaomi consortium to sell EV ..
5The electric vehicle boom is pay-dirt for factory machinery makers

HOT NEWS