Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Democrat Manchin says he reaches deal with Schumer on drugs, energy bill

07/27/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said on Wednesday he has reached a deal with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on a bill that would reduce the national debt, invest in energy technologies and lower the cost of prescription drugs.

The move by Manchin, who has often been a roadblock to President Joe Biden's policy goals, expands on his earlier statement that he could support a bill that addressed prescription drug costs, but would need more time to see if he could back one that included taxation and climate provisions, citing concerns about inflation.

Schumer plans to pass the measure through a Senate maneuver called "reconciliation" that allows him to proceed with just a 51-vote majority, bypassing normal rules that require 60 of the 100 senators to agree to most legislation. That would allow him to pass the bill with only Democratic votes, if necessary.

Manchin and Schumer in a statement said the bill would reduce the nation's deficit by about $300 billion, lower carbon emissions by about 40% by the year 2030 and allow the government's Medicare health plan to negotiate prescription drug prices.

The new agreement also includes measures that would adjust the nation's tax structure and lower the cost of health insurance.

"I have worked diligently to get input from all sides on the legislation my Democratic colleagues have proposed and listened to the views of my Republican friends to find a path forward that removes inflationary policies so that Congress can respond to Americans’ suffering from high prices," Manchin said.

The passage of the bill would be important for Biden's legislative agenda, even if it is a significantly pared down version of the sweeping changes the president sought early in his term.

Schumer said the Senate will take the bill up next week after it is reviewed by the nonpartisan Senate arbiter known as the parliamentarian to ensure all its measures can be passed through reconciliation. (Reporting by Eric Beech and Makini Brice, writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Scott Malone and Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43pPope's apology in Canada falls short for some indigenous survivors
RE
05:41pStocks rally, dollar falls on bets for rate hike slowdown
RE
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.60% to 98.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Gains 0.78% to $1.0198 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pSterling Gains 1.04% to $1.2156 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Lost 0.25% to 136.60 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pU.S. Democrat Manchin says he reaches deal with Schumer on drugs, energy bill
RE
05:34pFinancials Up After Fed Statement -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:33pBrazil's Assai posts nearly 21% jump in quarterly profit
RE
05:33pNasdaq has biggest one-day jump since 2020 after Fed rate hike
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed to unveil another big rate hike as signs of economic slowdown grow
2Sika's Takeover of MBCC Group Could Lead to Competition Loss, UK Regula..
3Microsoft, Alphabet results spark rally in megacap stocks
4Holcim raises full-year sales outlook after Q2 beat
5Credit Suisse posts bigger than expected Q2 loss

HOT NEWS