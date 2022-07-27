U.S. Democrat Manchin says he reaches deal with Schumer on drugs, energy bill

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senator Joe
Manchin said on Wednesday he has reached a deal with Senate
Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on a bill that would reduce the
national debt, invest in energy technologies and lower the cost
of prescription drugs.
The move by Manchin, who has often been a roadblock to
President Joe Biden's policy goals, expands on his earlier
statement that he could support a bill that addressed
prescription drug costs, but would need more time to see if he
could back one that included taxation and climate provisions,
citing concerns about inflation.
Schumer plans to pass the measure through a Senate maneuver
called "reconciliation" that allows him to proceed with just a
51-vote majority, bypassing normal rules that require 60 of the
100 senators to agree to most legislation. That would allow him
to pass the bill with only Democratic votes, if necessary.
Manchin and Schumer in a statement said the bill would
reduce the nation's deficit by about $300 billion, lower carbon
emissions by about 40% by the year 2030 and allow the
government's Medicare health plan to negotiate prescription drug
prices.
The new agreement also includes measures that would adjust
the nation's tax structure and lower the cost of health
insurance.
"I have worked diligently to get input from all sides on the
legislation my Democratic colleagues have proposed and listened
to the views of my Republican friends to find a path forward
that removes inflationary policies so that Congress can respond
to Americans’ suffering from high prices," Manchin said.
The passage of the bill would be important for Biden's
legislative agenda, even if it is a significantly pared down
version of the sweeping changes the president sought early in
his term.
Schumer said the Senate will take the bill up next week
after it is reviewed by the nonpartisan Senate arbiter known as
the parliamentarian to ensure all its measures can be passed
through reconciliation.
(Reporting by Eric Beech and Makini Brice, writing by Katharine
Jackson; Editing by Scott Malone and Bill Berkrot)