U.S. Democrats set showdown with Republicans on federal debt limit

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The top Democrats in the
U.S. Congress on Monday said they would aim to continue funding
the government and increase its borrowing authority in a single
bill in coming days, setting up a showdown with Republicans who
have vowed not to approve more debt.
House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the bill, which must pass by
Oct. 1 to avoid the third partial government shutdown in the
past decade, would also suspend the nation's borrowing limit
until after the 2022 elections that will determine which party
controls Congress.
But with Senate Republicans vowing to oppose any increase in
federal borrowing authority, the two parties are engaging in a
dangerous game that could cause widespread government
disruptions or at the very least rattle financial markets until
a deal is reached.
Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, who chairs the Senate
Appropriations Committee with oversight of government spending,
told reporters that with 60 votes needed in that chamber to
advance legislation and with Republicans in opposition, there
likely are not the votes to pass the combined measures.
"I'm not sure what's going to happen," Leahy said.
He added that negotiations over the past weekend ended
inconclusively.
Democrats so far have rebuffed Senate Republican Leader
Mitch McConnell's suggestion that the debt limit be passed
through a budget reconciliation bill that Democrats would pass
without any Republican support under a special procedure.
Democrats insist that the debt limit increase should remain
a bipartisan effort.
"Anyone who says this is Democrats' debt is not talking
fact, they're talking fiction. Both sides have a responsibility
to pay for the debt we've already incurred," Schumer told the
Senate.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell reiterated his
opposition to raising the debt limit after Schumer's words.
"Since Democrats decided to go it alone they will not get
Republicans' help in raising the debt limit," McConnell said. He
was referring to President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion domestic
investment program that Democrats aim to pass over Republican
objections through reconciliation.
Democrats supported debt limit increases three times during
Republican President Donald Trump's administration, including
following the enactment of a tax-cut law skewed to the wealthy
that they did not support and which added to the nation's debt.
With Congress failing to increase the debt limit by a July
31 deadline, the current ceiling is $28.4 trillion. That level
already has been breached and now stands at $28.78 trillion. It
is temporarily being financed through Treasury Department
"extraordinary measures" that are projected to be exhausted
sometime in October.
With the Oct. 1 start of a new fiscal year imminent,
Congress has not approved the series of bills needed to keep
agencies running normally.
As a result, a temporary spending bill is necessary to avoid
disruptions such as the closing of national parks. Failure to do
so could also disrupt security screenings at airports and thus
cause some flight cancellations.
A range of other government services that are deemed
"non-essential" also could be interrupted.
