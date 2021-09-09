U.S. Democrats unveil details of $150 bln clean electricity plan in budget bill

Sept 9 (Reuters) - House of Representatives Democrats
unveiled details on Thursday of a proposed $150 billion payment
program aimed at wringing greenhouse gas emissions out of the
electricity sector, a cornerstone of the Biden administration's
plan to address climate change.
The system would reward utilities that increase their
production of power from low-emissions sources like solar, wind
and hydro, and penalize those that do not, according to a
document released by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce
outlining key provisions to be included in a $3.5 trillion
budget reconciliation bill.
Democrats are using the budget bill as a vehicle for their
most ambitious measures to fight climate change because it only
requires a simple majority to pass, different from the Senate's
rule requiring 60 votes for other types of legislation. The
chamber is evenly split between the two parties, with Democratic
Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.
Even so, the measure faces resistance from moderate
Democrats like Senator Joe Manchin from the coal-producing state
of West Virginia, who is concerned with some of the climate
provisions in the bill and the $3.5 trillion price tag.
Under the so-called Clean Electricity Performance Program,
which would run from 2023 to 2030, utilities would receive
payments from the Energy Department if they increase clean
energy supplies by 4% annually, according to the document.
The $150-per-megawatt-hour grant would apply to all clean
power produced by an eligible utility above 1.5% of the previous
year's clean electricity supply.
Electricity is considered clean if it generates no more than
0.1 metric ton of carbon dioxide equivalent per MWh, according
to the document, a threshold that effectively rules out power
generated from natural gas.
If a supplier fails to meet the 4% targeted increase, it
will owe $40 per MWh for any shortfall.
The power sector is responsible for about a quarter of U.S.
greenhouse gas emissions, second only to transport, according to
the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
President Joe Biden has vowed to decarbonize the power
sector by 2035, and the entire U.S. economy by 2050.
The committee also outlined proposals that would pour
billions of dollars into accelerating the deployment of electric
vehicles, modernizing the electric grid and investing in
communities on the frontlines of climate change impact and air
and water pollution.
For example, the bill would offer $13.5 billion to boost an
electric vehicle charging network and $9 billion to assist
states to modernize the electric transmission system.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom and Valerie Volcovici; Editing by
Peter Cooney)