U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $1.1 Million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance to Support Advanced Manufacturing and Job Creation in Rochester, New York

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.1 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), Rochester, New York, to support the Industry 4.0 Transition Program in the Finger Lakes & Central New York regions at The Center for Integrated Manufacturing Studies (CIMS) at the Golisano Institute for Sustainability at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). This EDA grant, to be matched with $263,212 in state and local funds, is expected to create 156 jobs and retain 264 jobs.

'President Biden is committed to harnessing the full power of the federal government to ensure our nation not only recovers from this pandemic but builds back stronger,' said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. 'This EDA investment in the city of Rochester will support the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies, fostering competitiveness, recovery and resiliency for local businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.'

'The Economic Development Administration plays an important role in supporting community-led economic development strategies designed to boost coronavirus recovery and response efforts,' said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. 'This investment will support RIT's Center for Integrated Manufacturing Studies as it conducts an advanced manufacturing transition program supporting cloud computing, collaborative robotics and other innovative industries that will help the region recover from the pandemic and prepare for the future.'

'Investments into local economies are crucial as our communities continue to endure the economic hardships brought on by the pandemic,' said Senator Charles Schumer. 'That's why I fought hard to include funding in the CARES Act for EDA to ensure both the recovery and prosperity of communities like Rochester. Thanks to this investment, RIT will play a pivotal role in creating jobs and promoting economic stability and growth as the Rochester region recovers.'

'As we continue our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, it's critical that we invest in economic development and job-creation initiatives that strengthen the resiliency of our workforce,' said Congressman Joe Morelle (NY-25). 'I'm proud to have helped secure funding in the CARES Act to support this EDA grant that will help grow our skilled workforce and support our advanced manufacturing industry. Congratulations to RIT on this exciting award which recognizes the important role they play in preparing students for the jobs of tomorrow and uplifting our regional economy.'

This project is funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act (Public Law 116-136), which provided EDA with $1.5 billion for economic assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus. EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance, which is being administered under the authority of the bureau's flexible Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) program, provides a wide range of financial assistance to eligible communities and regions as they respond to and recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

