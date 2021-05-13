U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $1.1 Million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance to Support Trail Improvements and Promote Tourism in Covington, Virginia

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.1 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to the County of Alleghany, Covington, Virginia, for trail improvements along the Jackson River and to bolster the local tourism economy. This EDA grant, to be matched with $600,000 in state funding, is expected to create more than 30 jobs.

'President Biden is committed to getting our tourism sector back up to speed and Americans back to work,' said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. 'This EDA investment in the County of Alleghany will aid in the reopening of the local tourism economy and will retain critical tourism, hospitality, and manufacturing jobs in the state.'

'The Economic Development Administration plays an important role in supporting community-led economic development strategies designed to boost coronavirus recovery and response efforts,' said Dennis Alvord, Acting Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. 'This EDA investment will allow for completion of the Jackson River Scenic Trail and the addition of outdoor amenities, which will bolster tourism in Virginia, providing new jobs and economic opportunities.'

'Virginia is home to some of the nation's most beautiful parks, trails, and rivers,' said Governor Ralph Northam. 'I'm grateful for this investment in Alleghany County, which will support tourism in the region and boost our quickly-recovering economy.'

'Virginia's abundance of outdoor recreation activities such as hiking and fishing are at the heart of the Commonwealth's tourism industry,' said Senator Mark Warner. 'With the weather getting warmer and more families taking trips to visit the Commonwealth's scenic views, I'm pleased to announce these funds to make necessary improvements that will help create jobs and attract more tourism dollars to our communities.'

'I am pleased to see this CARES Act funding go toward improvements along the Jackson River,' said Senator Tim Kaine. 'This vital investment will help tourism rebound and spur economic activity in Alleghany County.'

This project is funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act (Public Law 116-136 PDF), which provided EDA with $1.5 billion for economic assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus. EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance, which is being administered under the authority of the bureau's flexible Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) (PDF) program, provides a wide-range of financial assistance to eligible communities and regions as they respond to and recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA makes investments in economically distressed communities in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.