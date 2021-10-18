Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $1.1 Million to Support an Inter-Regional Economic Development Plan and Create Jobs in Metropolitan Washington, D.C.

10/18/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.1 million grant to Connected DMV, an organization located in Arlington, Virginia, to support their 'DMV Regional Equity and Growth Playbook' to boost business growth and create jobs. This EDA project will be matched with $286,671 in local funds.

"President Biden is committed to ensuring that all communities have equitable access to the resources they need to diversify and grow their local economies," said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. "This EDA investment will address infrastructure, economic growth, and social equity needs in the Washington Metropolitan Area and establish a unified regional framework to proceed."

"The Economic Development Administration is pleased to support Connect DMV's inter-regional economic development plan, which will reduce inequality and promote equity across disadvantaged communities in the Washington, D.C., suburbs," said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. "The DMV Regional Equity and Growth Playbook will consist of strategies designed to sustain the region's core industries while attracting new businesses and promoting job growth."

"I am excited about the Economic Development Administration's investment in Northern Virginia's infrastructure," said Senator Mark Warner. "I know how much projects funded by these grants help boost the local economy and stimulate job growth."

"I am glad to see these federal dollars from the EDA go toward efforts to boost economic growth and create jobs in Virginia," said Senator Tim Kaine. "This funding will help diversify our Commonwealth's economy and reduce barriers to good economic opportunities."

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)
The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA invests in communities and supports regional collaboration in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.

Disclaimer

EDA - Economic Development Administration published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 18:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:08pSharp eyes re-entering U.S. TV market in spring of 2022
AQ
03:07pUK's Shell Energy to take on customers of three failed suppliers
RE
03:07pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.01% to Settle at $2.4866 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.95% to Settle at $2.5492 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.19% to Settle at $82.44 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pPutnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds
BU
03:07pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 7.78% to Settle at $4.9890 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pASSISTED 4 LIVING, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:05pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors in Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Encourages Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
03:03pGRANDSOUTH BANCORPORATION : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes
2Tesla's Musk dials into Volkswagen executive conference
3NIO : Driving Progressive and Sustainable Fashion through NIO's Users a..
4Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
5Analyst recommendations: Drax, GlaxoSmithKline, Goldman Sachs, JP Morga..

HOT NEWS