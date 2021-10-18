U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $1.1 Million to Support an Inter-Regional Economic Development Plan and Create Jobs in Metropolitan Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.1 million grant to Connected DMV, an organization located in Arlington, Virginia, to support their 'DMV Regional Equity and Growth Playbook' to boost business growth and create jobs. This EDA project will be matched with $286,671 in local funds.

"President Biden is committed to ensuring that all communities have equitable access to the resources they need to diversify and grow their local economies," said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. "This EDA investment will address infrastructure, economic growth, and social equity needs in the Washington Metropolitan Area and establish a unified regional framework to proceed."

"The Economic Development Administration is pleased to support Connect DMV's inter-regional economic development plan, which will reduce inequality and promote equity across disadvantaged communities in the Washington, D.C., suburbs," said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. "The DMV Regional Equity and Growth Playbook will consist of strategies designed to sustain the region's core industries while attracting new businesses and promoting job growth."

"I am excited about the Economic Development Administration's investment in Northern Virginia's infrastructure," said Senator Mark Warner. "I know how much projects funded by these grants help boost the local economy and stimulate job growth."

"I am glad to see these federal dollars from the EDA go toward efforts to boost economic growth and create jobs in Virginia," said Senator Tim Kaine. "This funding will help diversify our Commonwealth's economy and reduce barriers to good economic opportunities."

