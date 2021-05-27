U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $1.2 Million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance to Support Business Expansion and Growth in Cleveland, Mississippi

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.2 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to the city of Cleveland, Mississippi, to construct critical water infrastructure needed to accommodate the expansion of a major healthcare manufacturing company and support future business needs. This EDA grant, to be matched with $300,000 in local funds, is expected to create 40 jobs and generate $15 million in private investment.

'President Biden is committed to unleashing the full power of the federal government to ensure our nation not only recovers from this pandemic but builds back better,' said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. 'This EDA investment in the city of Cleveland will boost the production of essential medical supplies and spur new business growth to diversify and strengthen the regional economy.'

'The Economic Development Administration is pleased to support the city of Cleveland as it expands its economic development opportunities,' said Dennis Alvord, Acting Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. 'This project will support construction of a new 1,000 gallon-per minute water supply well and the rehabilitation of another, allowing for business expansion and job growth in the region.'

'Stronger water infrastructure is critical to supporting the businesses that drive our economy and create jobs,' said Senator Roger Wicker. 'This funding will provide resources to upgrade water infrastructure to match its growing needs.'

'This influx of CARES Act funding will have long-term benefits for Cleveland and Bolivar County as improved infrastructure supports new jobs and economic activity,' said Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith. 'I am pleased that more than a year later, the CARES Act resources continue to benefit Mississippi's economic development as we recover from the pandemic.'

'These funds will go a long way in supporting President Biden's efforts to build back better, and I'm happy to be 100% in support of improving our communities,' said Congressman Bennie G. Thompson (MS-02).

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the South Delta Planning and Development District (SDPDD), which EDA funds. SDPDD brings together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.

This project is funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act (Public Law 116-136 PDF), which provided EDA with $1.5 billion for economic assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus. EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance, which is being administered under the authority of the bureau's flexible Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) (PDF) program, provides a wide-range of financial assistance to eligible communities and regions as they respond to and recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)

The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA invests in communities and supports regional collaboration in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.