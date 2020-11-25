U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $1.45 Million to Make Water System Infrastructure Improvements Needed to Support Economic Development and Disaster Resiliency in Georgetown, South Carolina

Log in
11/25/2020
WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.45 million grant to the city of Georgetown, South Carolina, to make water infrastructure improvements needed to support commercial and industrial growth following destruction caused by Hurricane Florence. The EDA grant will be matched with $364,740 in local funds.

'The Trump Administration is committed to helping American communities impacted by natural disasters build back stronger infrastructure to attract and grow businesses,' said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. 'This project will ensure Georgetown's wastewater system can maintain a sufficient level of service at all times so the region's economy grows and becomes more resilient to future natural disasters.'

'EDA plays an important role in supporting locally-developed natural disaster recovery and resiliency strategies,' said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. 'These infrastructure improvements will prevent contamination of the land and waterways surrounding the facilities, decrease service interruptions during future storms and other disasters, and increase Georgetown County's economic growth and resiliency in the long term.'

'To support economic growth and protect against increased flooding threats, South Carolina has made water infrastructure a top priority statewide,' said Governor Henry McMaster. 'The investment of President Trump's administration into our infrastructure will allow for the continued growth of Georgetown and will help to protect our businesses and homes.'

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments. EDA funds Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.

This project is funded by the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019 (Pub. L. 116-20) (PDF), which provided EDA with $600 million in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) Program (PDF) Program funds for disaster relief and recovery for areas affected by Hurricanes Florence, Michael, and Lane, Typhoons Yutu and Mangkhut, wildfires, volcanic eruptions, and other major natural disasters occurring in calendar year 2018, and tornadoes and floods occurring in calendar year 2019, under the Robert T. Stafford Act. Please visit EDA's Disaster Supplemental webpage for more information.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)
The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA makes investments in economically distressed communities in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.

