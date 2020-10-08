U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $1.5 Million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance to Expand Access to Broadband Services Across New Mexico

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.5 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to the New Mexico Department of Information Technology, Santa Fe, New Mexico, to provide technical assistance for state government entities seeking to expand broadband infrastructure and services in response to the critical need for internet access during the COVID-19 pandemic. The EDA grant will be matched with $375,000 in local funds.

'President Trump is working diligently every day to support our nation's economy following the impacts of COVID-19 through the CARES Act,' said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. 'This EDA investment will support New Mexico as it creates a stronger and more resilient state economy, including expanding the New Mexico Department of Information Technology's capacity to provide technical assistance for broadband development to businesses and communities across the state.'

'This investment comes at a crucial time to help New Mexico's economy come roaring back by providing hard-working Americans with the infrastructure they need to support their businesses,' said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. 'The project will support access to telework capabilities, education services, healthcare, and businesses at a crucial time by increasing broadband infrastructure and services.'

The CARES Act, signed into law by President Donald J. Trump, provides EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 7, Secretary Ross announced that EDA is accepting applications for CARES Act Recovery Assistance funding opportunities.

EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance, which is being administered under the authority of the bureau's flexible Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) (PDF) program, provides a wide-range of financial assistance to eligible communities and regions as they respond to and recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. For complete information, please visit our recently updated EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance page.

