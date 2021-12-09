Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $1.6 Million for Wastewater Treatment Upgrades to Service Expanding Microsoft Data Center Campus and Spur New Businesses Growth in Boydton, Virginia

12/09/2021 | 03:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.6 million grant to the town of Boydton, Virginia, to upgrade the town wastewater treatment plant to service an expanding Microsoft data center campus and other business needs.

This EDA project will provide the wastewater infrastructure capacity needed to bring new businesses and jobs to the community. The grant, to be matched with $1.6 million in local funds, is expected to create 270 jobs and generate $1.6 billion in private investment.

"President Biden and this administration applaud community-led efforts to diversify and grow regional economies," said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. "This EDA investment will provide the wastewater treatment capacity that Boydton needs to support the expansion of Microsoft's data center campus and attract new, diversified businesses to the region."

"The Economic Development Administration is pleased to support the town of Boydton as they work to diversify and grow the region's economy," said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. "Expanding Microsoft's presence in the region will create the opportunity to bring new businesses and jobs to a region impacted by the decline of the tobacco and furniture production industries."

"Microsoft's presence in Southside is a huge economic boon for the region," said Governor Ralph Northam. "Investing in critical infrastructure is necessary for companies to do business in the twenty-first century."

"This EDA investment will provide the town of Boydton with needed resources to expand and diversify the local economy," said Senator Mark Warner. "This grant will support the expansion of the existing data center and attract new business opportunities and good-paying jobs to the community."

"I'm happy to see these federal dollars go toward supporting wastewater infrastructure in Boydton, which will strengthen the local economy and create jobs," said Senator Tim Kaine. "Adequate water systems are critical for new and existing businesses. That's why I have and will continue to support federal legislation, such as the bipartisan infrastructure law, to fix our crumbling infrastructure and create more good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth."

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)
The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA invests in communities and supports regional collaboration in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.

Disclaimer

EDA - Economic Development Administration published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 20:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:09pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.94% to Settle at $2.1284 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:09pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.49% to Settle at $2.2503 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:09pTransactions made under the repurchase program for HAV Group ASA
AQ
03:09pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.96% to Settle at $70.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:09pReckitt Introduces Dettol® Pro Solutions to Help Businesses in Australia Protect People Outside the Home
BU
03:09pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.03% to Settle at $3.8140 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pAdvent, Carlyle to consider bid for DuPont's $12 billion unit - Bloomberg News
RE
03:07pOTC : ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Begins Due Diligence on Potential Asian Acquisition With Annual Revenue Exceeding $30 Million
GL
03:07pOTC : ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Begins Due Diligence on Potential Asian Acquisition With Annual Revenue Exceeding $30 Million
GL
03:06pConnected to Culture, Inc (C2C) Invites MileagePlus Members to Donate Miles to Help Support Building Communities and Facilitating Cultural Exchanges For Children in the United States and Ghana
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar gains, equity rally stalls as caution returns
2Analyst recommendations: Biogen, Eli Lilly, Microsoft, Tesla, Weibo
3Rolls-Royce limits cash burn even as long-haul recovery stutters
4Evergrande, Kaisa cut by Fitch to default after missed payment deadline..
5Factbox-Wall Street analysts' 2022 outlook for S&P 500

HOT NEWS