U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $1.6 Million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance to Expand a Workforce Training Facility in Roxbury, Massachusetts

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.6 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries, Inc., Roxbury, Massachusetts, to expand a workforce training facility and strengthen the local economy.

This project will make infrastructure upgrades needed to expand an existing workforce training facility to allow for more on-the-job training programs and career services for the community. The grant, to be matched with $400,000 in local funds, is expected to create 208 jobs and generate more than $60 million in private investment.

"President Biden believes that local workforce development projects are key to rebuilding our nation's economy," said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. "This EDA investment will create job opportunities to support the growing workforce demands of a community recovering from the economic devastation of the coronavirus pandemic."

"The Economic Development Administration is pleased to support local workforce development strategies designed to respond and recover from the coronavirus pandemic," said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. "This project will level the playing field for Massachusetts workers by providing them with the workforce training opportunities they need to compete for good jobs."

"This award provides important support for workforce training, which is a key element of the Commonwealth's strategy for economic recovery," said Governor Charlie Baker. "Thank you to the EDA for this grant, which will help ensure our recovery is equitable and inclusive."

"For low-income individuals with barriers to employment, the Goodwill's workforce development programs offer vital help into entering the workplace," said Senator Ed Markey. "Through skill training and development and other services, the program preparers and equips people for roles in industries such as retail, banking, hospitality, and food service. This federal funding will help ensure this valuable program provides a chance for folks to achieve independence and dignity through work."

"Goodwill has a long history of supporting the Greater Boston community and have been a trusted partner in across the Massachusetts 7th Congressional District," said Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (MA-07). "This EDA grant is great news and will allow them to scale up their community driven workforce development program at a time when our most vulnerable communities - including those disproportionally impacted by the ongoing pandemic - need it most."

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC). EDA funds MAPC to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.

This project is funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act (Public Law 116-136 PDF), which provided EDA with $1.5 billion for economic assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus. EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance, which is being administered under the authority of the bureau's flexible Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) (PDF) program, provides a wide-range of financial assistance to eligible communities and regions as they respond to and recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)

The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA invests in communities and supports regional collaboration in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.