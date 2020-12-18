U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $1.7 Million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance to Boost Kansas State University Efforts to Support Manufacturers Impacted by the Coronavirus Pandemic

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.7 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas, to modernize and retool the University's Technology Development Institute in response to adverse economic impacts caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The EDA grant, to be matched with $425,000 in local investment, is expected to create 80 jobs, retain more than 60 jobs, and spur nearly $8 million in private investment.

'President Trump is working diligently every day to support our nation's economy following the impacts of COVID-19 through the CARES Act,' said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. 'This investment will enable Kansas to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, create new opportunities for manufacturing growth in the state, and build a more resilient economy for its future.'

'This investment comes at a crucial time to help Kansas and our nation's economy come roaring back and provide hard-working Americans with new opportunities,' said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. 'The modernization of Kansas State University's Technology Development Institute will allow manufacturers to retool and learn new techniques, quickly develop prototypes, pivot operations in response to new product demands, and address evolving workplace safety concerns in response to the coronavirus pandemic.'

'I want to extend my thanks to the U.S. Department of Commerce for making an investment in Kansas State University during a time when our academic institutions have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,' said Governor Laura Kelly. 'This grant will also spur local job creation and innovation, and support our efforts to continue rebuilding our state's foundation.'

'The pandemic has had a huge impact on manufacturing operations across the state,' said Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. (KS-01). 'With its wide-reaching network and cohort of industry experts, K-State University's Technology Development Institute is uniquely positioned to assist impacted manufacturers as they work to respond and recover from the pandemic. This grant from the Economic Development Administration will create new opportunities for employment, economic growth, and private investment, helping manufacturers pivot operations and retool their workforce to meet the challenges and demands of today's economy.'

The CARES Act, signed into law by President Donald J. Trump, provides EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 7, Secretary Ross announced that EDA is accepting applications for CARES Act Recovery Assistance funding opportunities.

EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance, which is being administered under the authority of the bureau's flexible Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) (PDF) program, provides a wide-range of financial assistance to eligible communities and regions as they respond to and recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. For complete information, please visit our recently updated EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance page.

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by Flint Hills Regional Council, which EDA funds to help bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.

Kansas State University is a current EDA University Center grantee.

