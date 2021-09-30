U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $1.7 Million to Support Wastewater Infrastructure Improvements in Twentynine Palms, California

WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.7 million grant to the city of Twentynine Palms, California, for wastewater infrastructure improvements needed to support local businesses and attract new businesses to the region This EDA project, to be matched with $418,920 in local funds, is expected to create 25 jobs, retain 200 jobs, and generate $14 million in private investment. "President Biden is committed to rebuilding our nation's infrastructure," said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. "This EDA investment will address wastewater facility needs in Twentynine Palms to enhance economic development opportunities for local residents and outside investors."

"The Economic Development Administration is pleased to support Twentynine Palms as it works to improve and expand municipal wastewater infrastructure," said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. "This project will support construction of a new groundwater well and package treatment plant that will provide service to 18 business locations."

"Today's announcement will both support and attract local business with important infrastructure improvements," said Governor Gavin Newsom. "The investment is expected to create 25 jobs, retain 200 jobs and generate $14 million in private investment, giving a welcome boost to the city of Twentynine Palms."

