U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $13.3 Million to Improve Transportation Infrastructure in Chico, California

11/25/2020 | 02:45pm EST
WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department's Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $13.3 million grant to the city of Chico, California, to make roadway improvements needed to increase access to an airport and three major job centers. The EDA grant is expected to create 620 jobs, retain 200 jobs, and spur $26 million in private investment.

'This investment will widen a more than two-mile stretch of Cohasset Road to increase traffic flow along a major freight corridor,' said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. 'The widened road will improve access between three major job centers in north Chico and Highway 99, as well as increase capacity along a major staging area used by first responders during natural disasters.'

'The Trump Administration is committed to helping communities impacted by natural disasters develop the infrastructure needed to encourage business growth,' said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. 'This investment in the City of Chico will make necessary roadway improvements to increase access to major commercial and industrial areas.'

'Following on previous successful airport grant awards, this funding will help travel to and from Chico Municipal Airport for the expected airline travel, while bringing needed new jobs to Chico,' said Congressman Doug LaMalfa (CA-01). 'The planned improvements to this corridor also provide an increased capacity for firefighters and first responders during fire season, especially for the equipment and personnel based at the airport. Thank you to Secretary Ross and the Economic Development Administration for these funds to help Butte County recover from wildfires while also encouraging the growth of Chico's local economy.'

This project is funded by the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019 (Pub. L. 116-20) (PDF), which provided EDA with $600 million in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance (EAA) Program (PDF) Program funds for disaster relief and recovery for areas affected by Hurricanes Florence, Michael, and Lane, Typhoons Yutu and Mangkhut, wildfires, volcanic eruptions, and other major natural disasters occurring in calendar year 2018, and tornadoes and floods occurring in calendar year 2019, under the Robert T. Stafford Act. Please visit EDA's Disaster Supplemental webpage for more information.

About the U.S. Economic Development Administration (www.eda.gov)
The mission of the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA makes investments in economically distressed communities in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation, and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.

EDA - Economic Development Administration published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 19:44:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
